12 people arrested by Windsor Police after retail theft operation

12 people have been arrested after a retail theft operation in the city.

Windsor police say the two Home Depot locations have reported $700,000 in thefts over the last six months.

According to police, the Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Unit along with the stores loss-prevention teams worked together late last month for a targeted operation aimed at cracking down retail theft.

Police say $3,500 of stolen merchandise was recovered and three vehicles including a Land Rover valued at $140,000 were seized.

There are still three suspects facing outstanding arrest warrants.

In a release, Acting Deputy Chief of Operations Jason Crowley says, "People sometimes think of retail theft as a victimless crime, but the reality is that it can cost retailers millions, lead to higher prices for consumers and result in people losing their jobs."

Crowley goes on to say, "Through operations like this, we'll continue to work with businesses to prevent and deter thefts and ensure shoplifters are held responsible."