12 People from Windsor-Essex Have Been Tested for COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus is not in Windsor-Essex.

That was the message delivered by local health officials along with city and county representatives.

A roundtable discussion was held on Friday to discuss the virus and what the region has planned if it makes its way to the area.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says 12 people from Windsor-Essex have been tested for the virus but the results have come back negative.

He says most of the individuals have a travel history.

"The virus doesn't existence here so it has to be linked with the travel," says Ahmed. "Some of them travelled directly to China, some travelled to other places but based on their clinical presentation and clinical symptoms, they were tested and so far it's been negative and we continue to monitor all those people who are reporting back to public health."

Windsor Regional Hospital's Infection Control Director Erika Vitale (L) and Chief of Staff Dr. Dr. Wassim Saad (R) share details of the COVID-19 virus, February 28, 2020 (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)