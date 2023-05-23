12-year-old charged with assault after hockey fight

A Windsor father is upset that his 12-year-old son has been charged with assault for a fight that happened during an on-ice brawl at a hockey tournament in London.

During a 3-on-3 tournament that took place on the Family Day weekend, players started fighting at the end of the final game of the U-14 event.

According to the father, players from both benches flooded onto the ice and at the end of the all of the fighting, one child was injured and an ambulance was called to tend to him.

The father, who AM800 News is not naming to protect the identity of his son who is a youth, says police in London asked him to give a statement regarding what happened.

He says his son was one of the last players into the fracas, and was coming to the defence of some of his teammates who were even younger than he was.

"And when he did, he went out to protect them, he grabbed the one child from the shoulder and pulled him off him and spun him around. And then he proceed to fight with the child, and my son landed a hit, but they had their helmets on and their gloves. The kid had fallen down on the ice to his knees, and then laid down on the ice before kids fell on top of him," he explained.

The father says they've been talking to London police for two months now, and were initially told that his son wasn't going to be charged, until Windsor Police showed up for a diversion program.

He claims London Police told him as a result of the injury, a concussion suffered by the other child, that his son was being charged with assault causing bodily harm.

"It wasn't like he was being malicious and kept hitting the kid or went after the kid, it was one hit, it happened. We are very sorry that the kid got injured in any sense, but we don't know when the concussion happened. It was a physical game, they were checking into the boards, it could've happened at anytime during the game."

A video was allegedly recorded of the incident, though the father says he hasn't seen it to this point, and believes that most of the information relayed to police came from word of mouth from those who were present that weekend.

Out of about 30 children that were involved in the overall bench clearing brawl, his son was the only one to be charged.

He wants to bring attention to what is happening because the family believes it's not fair to their son, who's having to deal with a difficult situation at a young age.

"It's bad enough that I had to bring him to London on the 17th for finger printing and pictures, for a 12-year-old it's kind of outrageous," he continued. "This is not a criminal case, this is not like he was out on the street, caused a fight and put some kid in the hospital."

London police say since the person charged is under the age of 18, they are not able to provide any specific information regarding the investigation under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The court date for the incident is on May 29 in London.