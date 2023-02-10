120 smoke alarms available for Town of Essex residents

120 hardwired smoke alarms will be distributed to local residents in the Town of Essex.

First Alert Canada and Resideo Products and Solutions in support with Essex Fire and Rescue Services will distribute the alarms on a first come, first serve basis.

For maximum protection, smoke alarms should be replaced every 10 years.

Residents who are in need of a new alarm can complete the form out on the Town of Essex website, by calling 519-776-7132, or by visiting Fire Station 1 on 55 Alice Street North to request an alarm.

Essex Fire and Rescue is also offering advice on smoke alarm maintenance:

Never remove batteries from smoke alarms. If false alarms are a problem, try moving the alarm to another location or purchase an alarm with a pause feature that temporarily silences the alarm

Replace smoke alarms every 10 years

Test smoke alarms once a month and replace the batteries every year

Clean your smoke alarms often by following the manufacturer's instructions

Ensure that all members of your household know what to do when the smoke alarm sounds

Develop a home fire escape plan and practice it

First Alert by Resideo has been protecting homes and families since 1958 and have become the most trusted brand in fire safety by offering reliable smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, fire extinguishers and more.