12th annual Amherstburg Farmers Market off to a good start

The start to the 12th annual Amherstburg Farmers Market has been a success, according to organizers.

The event returned to the GL Heritage Brewing Company for its third year on Saturday, April 9.

Over 40 local farmers and vendors were at the market during the weekend with a variety of seasonal fruits, veggies, craft beer, baked goods, and more.

GL Heritage Brewing Co-Owner Jen Desjardin says the event had a great turnout.

"It was exactly what we would want to see, but what we also saw was a lot of new faces. We saw some people who talked about being new to the area and they wanted to check out all the local offerings," she said.

She says there is more to come in the upcoming weekends.

"You'll see more farmers show up and you'll also still see baked goods, packaged foods, jewelry, wood products and stone products," she continued. "We've got a really good collection of different types of vendors and we always have live music every Saturday."

Desjardin says there was a wide variety of popular items during Saturdays kick off.

"The Pantry was celebrating their three year anniversary so they had some great products that she was offering, Baked by Rita, she's got the most amazing cookies too. I think these are the type of things that people may want to stop in next weekend and stock up for the Easter celebration."

The farmers market will continue every Saturday at the brewery from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.