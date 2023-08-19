12th annual Tim Hortons night run/walk taking place Saturday

An opportunity to get in some exercise while supporting a good cause this weekend.

The 12th annual Tim Hortons night run/walk fundraiser in support of Maryvale is taking place this Saturday, August 19 at Bert Weeks Gardens.

Organizers say it's a family fun event consisting of a five km run/walk, a kid's one km run/walk, and a kid's 200 metre dash.

The event helps to raise funds for the Maryvale kids mental health program.

Maryvale is a fully accredited treatment centre helping teens experiencing serious emotional and mental health issues, and since the pandemic, officials say the number of youth and families seeking help has significantly increased.

Local Tim Hortons franchisee Chris Caruana says they're all very excited to be back at it this year.

"We have well over 400 registered, and we're hoping to break the 500 mark with the day of registration. 100 per cent of the proceeds from the event, whether it be the registration or the great support from our number of corporate sponsors, go to supporting the programs and events that support the youth in our area," he said.

Caruana says the event offers many ways for people to get involved or to support, including for youth.

"So get those youngsters out and trying running out for the first time, and hopefully make it part of their healthy lifestyle going forward. You can make donations online, we have a few corporate sponsors that have larger teams where they do fundraising and make a bigger contribution."

He says as usual the Windsor-Essex community is showing great support.

"Yes, we're right on pace. We took a little bit of a dip through COVID-19 as we were doing more of a virtual run format. We're right there with the normal numbers, and we're very pleased with the response and turnout from the community," Caruana said.

Caruana says to date the event has raised almost half a million dollars, and this year they're hoping to break the $50,000 mark with all of the donations and corporate sponsorships.

The night run/walk gets underway at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi