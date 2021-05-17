13 Dump Trucks Damaged in Tecumseh

Provincial police in Tecumseh have launched an investigation after 13 dump trucks were damaged.

Police say officers responded to a mischief call last Monday in the 12000 block of Tecumseh Road East.

According to police, the owner of the business arrived on site and saw significant damages to 13 dump trucks.

Police say it appears the damage was done overnight resulting in more than $15,000 in damages.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.