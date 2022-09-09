13 hour police situation in east Windsor comes to an end
A police situation that closed a section of Wyandotte Street in Windsor for 13 hours is now over.
Police reopened Wyandotte Street East between Rossini Boulevard and Elrose Avenue just after midnight.
Officers, including those from the Emergency Services Unit, were first called to the 4300-block just after 10 o'clock Thursday morning for a weapons call.
Police stressed there was no threat to public safety.
More information on the situation and if any arrests have been made should be released on Friday.