13 More COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 13 new COVID-19 cases in the region along with one additional death linked to the virus.

According to the health unit, the death was a woman in her 70s from the community.

Of the cases announced Monday morning, one is related to an outbreak, two are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, two are travel related outside of North America, two are considered community and six are still under investigation.

There are now 299 active cases in the community.

43 confirmed cases are in hospital with five in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 12,784 cases since the pandemic began with 12,112 listed as resolved.

There are four outbreaks at long term care/retirement homes along with two workplace outbreaks, two community outbreaks and two hospital outbreaks.

There have been 373 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.