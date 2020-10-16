13 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 13 additional cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Of the new cases, six are from close contact, two are healthcare workers, one is travel related to the U.S., one was community acquired and three are still being investigated.

There are now a total of 2,757 cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex since the beginning of the pandemic, 68 of which are still considered active.

There is now one outbreak at a long-term care or retirement home where one resident and one staff member tested positive at Regency Park in Windsor.

Three workplaces are now in outbreak, one in the agriculture sector in Kingsville, one in the construction sector in Lakeshore and one in the Food & Beverage industry in Kingsville.