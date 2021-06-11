The local health unit is reporting 13 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex.

Of the confirmed cases announced Friday morning, four are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, five are considered community, three are outbreak related, and one is still under investigation.

There have been 1,901 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region. 1,746 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 12 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, one is the Kappa variant and one is the Delta variant.

There are now 131 active cases in the community, with 60 being variant of concern cases.

12 confirmed cases are in hospital with two in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 16,708 cases since the pandemic began with 16,144 listed as resolved.

There are three workplace outbreaks and two community outbreaks.

There have now been 433 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 328,358 doses of the vaccine has been administered.

To date, 72.2 per cent of individuals 18 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

18.7 per cent of adults have received both doses of the vaccine.