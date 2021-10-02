13th Annual On a Mission for the Mission Motorcycle Ride raises over $21,000

The 13th Annual On a Mission For the Mission Motorcycle Ride raised $21,247 to help purchase food items for the Downtown Mission in Windsor.

CREW 44, formally the Sober Sons, presented the Downtown Mission with the proceeds that were raised at the event held on Sunday, August 29.

In 2020, the DTM served 188,981 hot meals to individuals, as well as, provided grocery items to 7,493 households through the Food Bank.

CREW 44 event organizer Gary Boissonneault says they believe the work that the Mission does is so important to the heart and soul of the City of Windsor.

The Mission's Executive Director Reverend Ron Dunn says the Motorcycle Ride has been a significant fundraising event for them, raising over $116,320, to feed hungry people in the community over the past 13 years.