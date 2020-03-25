14-Day Quarantine Becoming Mandatory

A 14-day quarantine for travellers returning to Canada will soon be mandatory.

The formal quarantines, which take effect at midnight Wednesday, come with the potential for fines or even arrests for people violating them.

Speaking on Wednesday afternoon, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says “mandatory isolation” is needed to flatten the curve of the growth of the novel coronavirus in Canada.

Canada's border with the U.S., while closed to non-essential travel, is still open to trade and commerce, as well as travel for cross-border workers or students with visas.

Freeland says those essential workers who are permitted to cross the Canada-U.S. border will not be subject to the mandatory quarantine.

The World Health Organization has warned that the U.S. is becoming the new epicentre of the global pandemic as the spread of COVID-19 continues to accelerate, particularly in and around New York, which is urging recent visitors to self-isolate at home.

— With files from The Canadian Press