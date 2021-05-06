14 Local Pharmacies to Administer Moderna Vaccine

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) says 14 pharmacies in the hot spot postal codes will soon administer the Moderna vaccine.

According to WECHU CEO Theresa Marentette, the list of pharmacies still needs to be finalized but all have experience with the vaccine rollout.

She says the pharmacies took part in the Astrazeneca vaccine rollout and will start off with 100 doses of Moderna per week.

"In each hot spot postal code area, there are up to two pharmacies," says Marentette. "I think one hot spot might have three but two pharmacies in each of the hot spot postal code areas."

Marentette says there are up to two pharmacies in each of Essex County's hot spots.

"They will be located specifically in the hot spot postal code areas and will be for people 18 years of age and older," says Marentette.

She says once the list of pharmacies is confirmed, it will be posted on the health unit's website.

On Wednesday, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliot announced that up to 60 pharmacies will begin to offer Moderna in the Durham region, Hamilton, Ottawa, Windsor- Essex, and York region hotspot areas to individuals aged 18 and over.