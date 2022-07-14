14 solar lights installed in Calderwood Park

Anyone walking around Calderwood Park in the evenings won't have to worry about a lack of light.

As part of the annual Ward Renewal Grant, in partnership with CUPE Local 82 and the City of Windsor's Parks and Recreation, 14 solar lights have been positioned along the trail in the park.

The Calderwood Solar Lights project cost nearly $20,000, with the bill being footed partially with Ward 9 councillor Kieran McKenzie's ward funds and a contribution from CUPE.

McKenzie says the lights are extremely important for a couple of reasons, including usability in the surrounding neighbourhood.

"What this investment does is it increases the window of time where people might have the opportunity to be able to use the park for those purposes. To be able to get a walk, walk their dog or get some exercise for themselves. Especially considering the fact that we know that many people in the community do shift work and often times are working in the evenings. It increases that window of time for people to be able to be in the park," he said.

In addition to that, McKenzie says there's also a safety element.

"The features that we talked about with these lights is that they illuminate during the night time. When they're activated they're sort of on a dim setting, somebody comes into the park it suddenly illuminates to a much brighter brightness. And then folks in the neighbourhood can tell that there's some activity happening in the park and that certainly adds to the public safety aspect."

(Photo Credit: Taken by AM800's Aaron Mahoney)

James Chacko, senior manager of parks and recreation, says the lights are an affordable, low maintenance and energy efficient solution to illuminating trails.

"They are equipped with motion sensor technology that switch on the lamps when passed by and detected by people walking underneath them," Chacko continued. "This allows for them to be in a low-power energy conservation mode when there's nobody utilizing them, but allows them to brighten up and provide a safe and welcoming environment when people are properly utilizing the green space."

Guy Ladouceur, CUPE Local 82's treasurer, says as the Outside Workers for the City they're always looking to work with any councillor to enhance the outdoor experience for residents.

"We want to reach out and work with every councillor in the city to help out, and do whatever they're asking within the parameters of what we're able to do. And please feel free once we reach out to you guys in the beginning of every year to get back to us," he stated.

McKenzie says the lights are becoming incredibly popular. He's already engaged the parks and recreation department about making sure any time they put a trail in any park system, they should also be putting up solar lights moving forward.

The lights were installed earlier this year in the spring.