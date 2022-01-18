140 people in hospital with COVID-19 and nine additional deaths being reported

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced 140 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with 20 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit is also reporting nine more COVID-19 deaths and 202 new cases in Windsor-Essex.

According to the health unit, the deaths were a man and a woman in their 60s, two men and a woman in their 70s, two men in their 80s and one man and one woman in their 90s — all from the community.

Of the confirmed cases announced Tuesday morning, two are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 15 are community acquired, three are outbreak related, two are travel and 180 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 4,083 active cases in the community.

There are 10 workplace outbreaks, 32 community outbreaks, six hospital outbreaks and 26 outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

The region has now recorded 31,948 cases since the pandemic began with 27,346 listed as resolved.

There have been 519 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 842,384 vaccine doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 84.9 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

79.6 per cent are fully vaccinated.