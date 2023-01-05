14th consecutive year for Ford as top-selling automotive brand in Canada

2022 was another strong year for Ford in Canada, as it marked the 14th consecutive year as the top-selling automotive brand in the country.

Ford F-Series trucks posted strong sales in the fourth quarter, securing the 57th consecutive year of sales leadership in Canada for the popular pickup.

The Ford F-Series was also the best-selling vehicle for the 13th consecutive year.

Q4 Year-Over-Year highlights show Ford F-Series sales up 8.7%, Ford Mustang sales up 26.3%, Ford Mustang Mach-E sales up 34.9%, Ford EcoSport sales up 82.3%, and Ford Transit Van sales up 13.4%.

Officials say Ford's fresh and extensive lineup of SUVs saw sales increase by more than seven per cent year-over-year as well.



Bev Goodman, president and CEO, Ford Motor Company of Canada, Ltd., says each year, Canadians put their trust in Ford more than any other automotive brand.

"While it has a lot to do with building vehicles customers want, that deliver the capability and performance they need, with the technology and connected solutions they desire, the most important thing is that we put the customer first in all that we do. As we launch more vehicles that get better over time with Ford Power-Up software updates, innovative features designed with direct input from our customers, and services that make lives better and easier, we remain committed to continuing to earn the trust Canadians put in Ford," she said.