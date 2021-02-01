15,000 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered in Windsor-Essex

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues in Windsor-Essex.

More than 15,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the region.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, 9,858 doses of the Pfizer vaccine has been administered while 5,296 doses of Moderna have been administered.

"We are definitely pleased with our progress but I think there's still a lot of work that needs to happen and we'll continue to make sure that we vaccinate people in a timely way and keep our community safe," says Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

Dr. Ahmed says more individuals in the region could be vaccinated if there was more supply of the vaccine.

"We do have the capacity all the way from vaccinating even more than 10,000 people a day," says Dr. Ahmed. "So that's the capacity that we can hit if we were told that this is the supply that you're getting, make it happen with all the using, all these infrastructure and resources that we have available, we can easily accomplish that."

Krystal Meloche, a healthcare worker at Seasons Belle River retirement home, is the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Windsor-Essex. The vaccination took place at the St.Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor. December 22, 2020 (Photo by Rob Hindi)

The Pfizer vaccine was first administered in Windsor-Essex on December 22.

The first dose of the Moderna vaccine was administered on January 1.

Windsor Regional Hospital is handling the Pfizer rollout while the health unit is taking care of the Moderna rollout.