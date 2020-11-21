15-Year-Old Makes NASCAR History

He may be too young to drive legally, but Jesse Love just made NASCAR history.

The 15-year-old Menlo Park native won the 2020 ARCA Menards Series West Championship, one of NASCAR's top developmental circuits.

Love says he started driving at the age of five doing quarter midgets and go-karts. NASCAR hall of famer Jeff Gordon has taken him under his wing as a mentor, too.

Love has been nicknamed "The Hammer" because he drops the hammer on his competitors, having won nearly 300 races.

But he still has to pass his driver's license test, which he plans to do in January.

with files from TTWN Media Networks Inc.