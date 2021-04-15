$150-M Residential Development Breaks Ground in LaSalle

Lankor Horizons has broken ground on a $150-million housing development in LaSalle, Ont.

The 58-acre project will see 93 detached homes, 44 semi-detached bungalows, and four condominium towers with 236 units off Laurier Parkway near Huron Church Line Road.

Developer Imad Najjar says Laurier Heights will have options for retirees, young professionals and families.

"We were trying to bring different dynamics with the condominium development and from what we've seen with people's acceptance of it, they're loving it and we're very excited," he added.

Najjar says the location checked off a lot of boxes when it comes to suburban living near city amenities.

"We're close to the bridge, Hwy. 401 and we're definitely close to Windsor and the rest of Essex County," says Najjar. "We see great potential and a great partnership with the community with this."

He adds they have worked closely with the town.

"We were very surprised how quickly we went from closing on the property in February to applying for servicing and then just going forward," he says.

Najjar expects the first phase of the project to be complete in August with phase two slated to be completed by the fall.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi