The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 16 additional cases of COVID-19, for a total of 1,120.

No new deaths have been reported for a total of 67 and 667 cases are resolved.

Four people remain in the hospital with one person in the ICU.

20 per cent of the cases are people between the ages of 20 and 29, 19 per cent are between the ages of 30 and 39 while 16 per cent are between the ages of 40 and 49.