16 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Of the new cases, eight are from close contact of a confirmed case, seven were acquired in the community and one is still under investigation.

There are currently 162 active cases of COVID-19 in the region, 92 have been identified as a Variant of Concern.

As of 2 p.m. on Thursday, Windsor Regional Hospital reports 11 local people in the hospital, five of which are in the ICU with four people in the hospital who were transferred from another region, all of which are in the ICU.

A total of 253, 253 people in Windsor-Essex (57.8 per cent) have been vaccinated with at least one dose, and 32, 356 people (7.4 per cent) have completed vaccination.