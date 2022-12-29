1616 Ouellette Avenue tenants now facing water issues

More trouble for residents at 1616 Ouellette Avenue as they return home.

On December 16, tenants were told they were able to return home for the holidays following an evacuation order by the City of Windsor.

On November 22, residents were ordered to evacuate the building until issues with the heat and electricity were fixed.

The City and the Red Cross opened a temporary emergency shelter at the John Atkinson Memorial Centre where approximately 45 residents were staying and received meals, clothing, medical care and relocation support.

However, despite being able to return to the building as the residents were told some of the issues had been fixed, tenants told CTV News that water has not been working at the building since Christmas Eve and heat has been intermittent.

Issues with the water pipes began as temperatures plummeted during a winter storm on December 23.

Over 400 windows need to be replaced in the building, meaning keeping the apartment building insulated and warm throughout the winter is a major challenge.

Renaldo Agostino, Windsor's Ward 3 councillor, says he's been keeping in contact with residents.

He says tenants are trying to cope with the hardships they keep enduring.

"A lot of people have gotten the chance to move back in and they're really happy, but then as most old buildings go through a lot of issues, there was a few water pipes that burst on the fourth floor when the weather got really cold over the last couple of days. They're working on fixing those pipes now, so people are just trying to cope with the situation."

He says due to the housing crisis in the city, those in the community are forced to live in buildings that may need more maintenance than they receive.

"We need to advocate in any way that we possibly can. Whether it's cutting red tape, whether it's bringing in different solutions or bringing in more people, whatever we have to do get more housing in Windsor, is the only solution to this problem. This is certainly one of the biggest problems we face as a community."

Agostino adds that he will continue to advocate for more housing in the city, as well as those living in the apartment building.

"If we have more housing, we have more options. And with more options, there's more resolutions. And that's what we really need more importantly than anything else because that's the bigger picture problem. The smaller picture problem, some of these people don't have anybody to advocate for them. Some people living in 1616 Ouellette, no family, no friends, and these people need someone to fight for them and if they need me, I'm here."

According to CTV News, Marda Management has been contracted to oversee 1616 Ouellette until the end of the year.

They are hoping to have water restored to the tenants by Thursday.

-with files from The Shift and CTV Windsor