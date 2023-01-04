1616 Ouellette residents finally see some relief following water restoration

The residents at 1616 Ouellette Avenue finally have some relief following their water working again.

Tenants have been without water since Christmas Eve, however on Tuesday, it was restored.

Residents in the building have faced a string of issues the past two months.

It started on November 22, when residents were ordered by City of Windsor building officials to evacuate due to issues with heat and electricity.

The building had been without centralized heat due to a boiler failure, and electrical power had been unstable.

They were able to return home on December 16, however, less then a week later, they were without running water.

Renaldo Agostino, Ward 3 councillor for Windsor, has been advocating for the tenants since the start of the issues and visits the building numerous times a week to check in with residents.

He says after days without it, the water is now working again.

"The ownership and the management team at the time provided everyone with cases of water in the lobby. I know it was a struggle, I know it was tough. I've been there multiple times, I've taken multiple, multiple, multiple calls, I speak to the residents there everyday and I'm happy to announce that the water has been turned back on."

He says issues with the pipes began during the cold temperatures.

"It's not the question that the water was turned off on them, every time they turned on the water another pipe burst. I was literally there when one of the pipe's burst right in front of my eyes and they started tearing down the ceiling to get to it. So, we're talking about a building that's 100 years old that has issues, but kudos to them to keep working hard on it."

He says he's amazed with how positive the residents stay, despite issue after issue.

"They've been resilient, and they've shown true resilience by leaving home for a few weeks, then coming back, losing their heat, losing electricity, getting it back, turning it on, turning it off, then being without water. But, they stick it out."

Marda Management was overseeing the property until the end of 2022, and according to Agostino, a new property management company called Ontario Property Management has taken over the apartment building.

Agostino says the company has already begun at working to make further improvements to the building, including ripping out old tile and flooring that was damaged.

According to CTV Windsor, Ontario Property Management has said they will be renovating every unit with new floors, a new kitchen and bathroom within the next six months, as well as having pest control visit the building to get rid of bed bugs.

-with files from CTV Windsor