169th Harrow Fair kicks off Thursday

The Harrow Fair returns on Thursday for their 169th year.

The Fair has become a favourite 'end of summer' event for Windsor and Essex County.

The four-day event features a wide range of activities including a horse show, a parade, the midway, lawn tractor races, live entertainment, and much more for the entire family to enjoy.

This years entertainment will feature Jesse T, Genevieve Fisher, Michelle Wright, and Two of a Kind.

One event this year will be a Pie Auction on Thursday evening, where proceeds raised will go to the John McGivney Children's Centre. In 2022, $49,600 was raised for John McGivney through the auction.

Emma Denotter, Board Member for the Harrow Fair, says the family atmosphere is always so great.

"The Harrow Fair is a huge summer celebration in our community. It does support a lot of our local businesses and a lot of our local non-profit organizations. So we have lots of volunteers helping at the Fair, but definitely the family that it has built."

She says it's an event for all to enjoy.

"It's great to see people who haven't seen each other all year get together and catch up and visit. It's great to see all the little people around, maybe they're seeing a calf for the first time, or they get to see a giant pumpkin for the first time. It's definitely great to see those first time experiences for people."

Denotter says Saturday is very busy starting with the 4-H Dairy Club show.

"Followed by our parade starting at 11:30, starting at the Research Station. From there it will go down Main Street and head towards Fair Grounds. And that evening we have Michelle Wright, 90's country icon performing at 8 o'clock on our main stage."

Admission to the Fair is $12 for adults, and children 12 and under are free to enter.

The Fair is located at 134 McAffee Street in Harrow.

More information and a schedule of the Harrow Fair events can be found by clicking here.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi