16th annual drum marathon with Jeff Burrows underway

The 16th annual Liuna 625 24-hour drum marathon with Jeff Burrows is underway.

Each year the drum marathon chooses a number of local champions who need help in Windsor-Essex to ensure their populations have the Wellness Programs they need.

The marathon began at 6 p.m. Friday and will continue until midnight tonight at Good Time Charly Bar and Grill on Tecumseh Rd. E.

Year after year the local community has responded with incredible generosity, and to date the drum marathon has raised $450,000 to benefit local charities.

Burrows says raising vital funds for local agencies is especially needed now, to help combat the lingering emotional, physical and social impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We try to focus on mental health but we have some others in there. The CMHA Windsor-Essex is there, Maryvale is there, House of Sophrosyne is there, St. Clair College has programs for mental issues in the classrooms, in Honour of the Ones We Love, Harmony in action."

He says it's a pretty demanding performance, but made easier due to the organizations that will receive support.

"I drum for the 24 hours, I get a five minute break each hour because I play with different artists throughout the night, and then the day and then back into the night."

Burrows says he usually tries to get into shape starting in April and May, if he's not already touring because it can take a toll.

"It's not hardcore Tea Party drumming, banging the booms out of the drums, but you end up with more stress on the lower back and shoulders. As you get older, I started it when I was 38 and I'm 53 now, it just gets a little harder."

The six organizations receiving the support have each committed focus on mental health, including:

- Harmony In Action

- The House of Sophrosyne

- Maryvale Adolescent Services

- In Honour of the Ones We Love

- Canadian Mental Health Association, Windsor-Essex

- St. Clair College

Organizers are asking anyone who can to consider making a donation towards the event.