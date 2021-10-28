17 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 17 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the confirmed cases announced Thursday morning, six are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, six are considered community, and five are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 173 active cases in the community, with 109 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 4,891 variants of concern cases in the region.

1,839 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 2,879 are the Delta variant.

There are three workplace outbreaks, two school outbreaks, and six community outbreaks.

12 confirmed cases are in hospital with five in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 20,471 cases since the pandemic began with 19,834 listed as resolved.

There have been 464 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 636,831 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 85.5 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

81.1 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.