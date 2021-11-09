17 new COVID cases reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 17 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Tuesday.

Of the confirmed cases announced, eight are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, four are community acquired, and five are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 177 active cases in the community, with 103 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 5,076 variants of concern cases in the region.

1,840 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 3,062 are the Delta variant.

There are five workplace outbreaks, four school outbreaks, and four community outbreaks.

10 confirmed cases are in hospital with two in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 20,722 cases since the pandemic began with 20,079 listed as resolved.

There have been 466 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 645,261 vaccine doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 86.1 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

82.1 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.