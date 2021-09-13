173 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex over weekend

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 173 new COVID-19 cases in the region since Friday.

47 cases were reported on September 11, 78 cases were reported on September 12, and 48 cases were reported Monday, September 13.

Of the confirmed cases announced on Monday, 64 cases are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 37 are considered community, three are outbreak related, three are travel related, and 66 cases are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 515 active cases in the community, with 312 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 3,695 variant of concern cases in the region. 1,834 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 1,675 are the Delta variant.

There are 17 workplace outbreaks, two community outbreaks and one outbreak at a long-term care home.

20 confirmed cases are in hospital with four in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 19,025 cases since the pandemic began with 18,064 listed as resolved.

An additional two deaths have been announced since September 10 bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex to 446.

Locally, a total of 589,324 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 81.2 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

74.1 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.