174 die as tear gas triggers crush at Indonesia soccer match

MALANG, Indonesia - Panic after police fired tear gas at an Indonesian soccer match to drive away rampaging fans has left at least 174 dead, most of whom were trampled upon or suffocated, in one of the deadliest sports events in the world.

Attention immediately focused on police using tear gas, which is banned at soccer stadiums by FIFA.

President Joko Widodo expressed shock at the tragedy and ordered an investigation of security procedures. Violence broke out after the game ended Saturday evening with host Arema FC of East Java's Malang city losing to Persebaya of Surabaya 3-2.

Disappointed with their team's loss, thousands of supporters of Arema flooded the soccer field. Police responded by firing tear gas, causing panic and the deadly crush.