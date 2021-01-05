The local health unit has announced 174 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex along with three additional deaths linked to the virus.

According to the health unit, the three deaths were from the community.

The deaths are reported as a man in his 60s along with a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s

Of the cases announced Tuesday morning, 25 are related to outbreaks, four are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, two are considered community and 143 are still under investigation.

There are now 2,471 active cases in the community with 102 in hospital.

The region has now recorded 8,676 cases since the pandemic began with 6,035 listed as resolved.

There are 21 outbreaks at long term care/retirement homes along with 18 workplace outbreaks, two hospital outbreaks, four community outbreaks and two school outbreaks.

There have been 170 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

- with files from AM800's Kristylee Varley