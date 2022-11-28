17M+ watched Ohio St, Michigan Rivalry Game
Saturday's college football rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan is setting new TV records.
"The Game" in Columbus, Ohio drew more than 17 million viewers on FOX, making it the most-watched college football game of the season.
It's also the sport's most-watched regular-season game in eleven years.
Michigan beat Ohio State 45-to-23, the second straight win over its Big Ten rival.
It also capped a 12-and-oh regular season for the Wolverines.
— with files from MetroSource