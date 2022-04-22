17th annual Share the Spirit of Ramadan set for Sunday in Windsor

The 17th annual Share the Spirit of Ramadan fundraising drive is set for Sunday in Windsor.

The annual event is aiming to raise $17,000 worth of PC gift cards that will be provided to 17 different food banks across the city.

Co-ordinator Sousan Khaled says the gift cards are nice because the food banks can use them to purchase the food they need.

She says her goal is to give each food bank $1,000 each.

Children getting their face painted during the annual Share the Spirit of Ramadan food gift card fundraising drive at Devonshire Mall in Windsor. (Image courtesy of Sousan Khaled)

In the past, the drive collected just under 16,000 bags of food, but shifted to gift card collections due to restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Khaled thinks the community will come through to help them reach their fundraising goal.

"In these two years since COVID, we've raised over $45,000 in PC gift cards," she says.

The Share the Spirit of Ramadan food gift card fundraising drive will take place between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Devonshire Mall, in front of The Bay.

There will also be treats and face painting for the kids.

Donations can be made in person or online.

The food banks that will benefit are:

- Adventist Community Services

- Angela Rose House

- Canadian Mental Health

- Children’s Aid Society

- Downtown Mission

- Drouillard Place

- Hiatus House

- Islamic Social Welfare & Assistance

- Lakeshore Community Service

- Men United for God

- Nisa Homes

- Salvation Army-

- Street Help

- St. Vincent de Paul

- Welcome Centre Shelter

- Windsor Family Homes & Community Partnerships

- Unemployed Help Centre.