18 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 18 additional cases of COVD-19 in the region.

Of the new cases, five are from a previously confirmed case, four were acquired in the community, one is outbreak related and eight are still under investigation.

There are currently 197 active cases of the virus in the region, 101 of which have been identified as a Variants of Concern.

According to the health unit, 11 local people are in the hospital with six of those people in the ICU.

As of 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Windsor Regional Hospital reported five patients in the hospital who have been transferred from out of the region, all of which are in the ICU.

The number of people vaccinated in Windsor-Essex continues to grow with 247, 601 people, or 56.5 per cent of the total population, being given at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.