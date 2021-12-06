187 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex since Friday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 187 new COVID-19 cases in the region since Friday.

According to the health unit, 86 were reported on December 4, 62 were reported on December 5, and 39 were reported on December 6.

Of the confirmed cases announced, 85 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 41 are community acquired, four are travel, four are outbreak related and 53 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 518 active cases in the community.

There have been 5,514 variants of concern cases in the region. 1,840 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 3,501 are the Delta variant.

There are 19 workplace outbreaks, nine school/child care outbreaks, seven community outbreaks, and two outbreaks in long-term care homes.

23 confirmed cases are in hospital with nine in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 22,249 cases since the pandemic began with 21,258 listed as resolved.

There have been 473 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 690,444 vaccine doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 81.7 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

77.2 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.