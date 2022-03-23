18th Annual CAA Worst Roads Campaign gets underway

The Canadian Automobile Association will kick off its 18th Annual Worst Roads Campaign this week.

This campaign aims to make roads safer for those in Ontario, by letting the government know what roadway improvements are important and where they are needed.

Teresa Di Felice, Assistant Vice President of the CAA in Southwestern Ontario, says this year's campaign will be very active due to weather conditions.

"We're seeing huge pot holes, this is the challenge with the climate that we live in and especially in Ontario and in Windsor, you've got different weather systems that happen as well," she continued. "It magnifies and can speed up deteriorating the roads even further."

Di Felice says the CAA was very pleased with Windsor's progress.

She says she hopes to see Windsor roads remain on the Regional list rather than the Provincial list.

"We were thrilled in June when the mayor made an announcement that he was putting over $8-million towards getting parkways off that list. Through the years we have seen a few other roads pop up such as College Road and Tecumseh Road East."

Di Felice says the campaign has made a difference.

"Nobody wants to be on the worst roads list but it really gives the decision makers an opportunity to understand the pain points in their communities and it gives them the opportunity to make some changes and get some roads fixed faster," she said.

In 2021, Windsor-Essex roads did not place in the top 10 provincially, but Lauzon Parkway, Tecumseh Road East and University Avenue West were in the top 5 for the worst roads in South Western Ontario.