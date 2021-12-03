18th annual Cans for a Cause brings in nearly $31k and more than 16k cans

A big thank you is going out to the community from AM800 following another highly successful Cans for a Cause.

The 18th annual event in support of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul brought in nearly $31,000 in cash donations along with over 16,000 cans.

After being forced to collect donations outdoors last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event came back inside Devonshire Mall where it's been held each year before.

The funds will help pay for programming at St. Vincent de Paul which is celebrating 125 years in Windsor-Essex.

Last year, just shy of $38,000 and over 6,000 cans were raised.