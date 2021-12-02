18th annual Cans for a Cause returns to Devonshire Mall

The 18th Annual Cans for a Cause returns Friday.

Cans for a Cause is back inside Devonshire Mall this year, after being forced to gather food and cash donations in the south parking lot last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Promotions Director Kristen Hazael says they've got a drive thru drop off set up in the north parking lot where they'll be collecting cash and cans, but also glad to have the broadcast back inside the mall.

"We're really excited to be able to be back broadcasting from Devonshire Mall again this year. Obviously it was lacking last year due to COVID, so we're really happy to have that whole feel back and just be out in the community really helping to give back."

Last year just shy of $38,000 and over 6,000 cans were raised, but this year's goal is to raise $50,000.

Hazael says on top of the outdoor collection, they'll be taking whatever people feel like giving inside Devonshire as well.

"We will have some staff there to be accepting donations. So wherever you happen to be, I will gladly take your cash, your cans, whatever you have for me."

Even though the event is called Cans for a Cause, organizers acknowledge that cash is king.

Hazael says cash allows for the volunteers to buy what they need and also allows them to fund some of the other programs at the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

"Your cash donation can really go so much further. And it's super easy because we take cash, we take credit, people can donate online if they don't want to come down at am800cklw.com or they can even just text the word 'Meals' to 20222 and it will do a $10 donation."

All donations will go towards the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, which also happens to be celebrating 125 years in Windsor Essex this year.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi