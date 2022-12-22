18th annual Mikhail turkey giveaway set for Friday in downtown Windsor

Mikhail Holdings is getting set for its 18th annual turkey giveaway in downtown Windsor.

The property management group will be joined by Pancap Pharma, Ryan Myklchuck, CIBC Wood Gundy and Bonduelle North America in handing out food to those in need during the Christmas season.

The turkey giveaway is scheduled for 10 a.m., Dec. 23 at 100 Ouellette Ave., right near Riverside Drive, at the CIBC Building.

The giveaway will see 500 Turkeys, potatoes and canned vegetables given to families in need.

Joe Mikhail, Director of Mikhail Holdings, says Bonduelle is providing the vegetables and his family gives out the turkeys.

"All together, I think we've given out 10,000 turkeys since we start this process 18 years ago. It's been a wonderful experience," he says.

Mikhail says we're all obligated to do something more for the community that we live in, especially during hard times.

"We're all human, we all have compassion and see what's going on. At the end of the day, was it enough? Should we have done more? Could we have done more? Should we continue to do more? That's what goes through our minds," he adds.

Organizers ask that all wishing to get a package bring with them identification as only one meal package per family will be given.

Coffee and donuts compliments of Tim Horton’s (Pat Hayes and Chris Carauna franchises) will be served to the public.

With files from Rob Hindi