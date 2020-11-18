19 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, eight are close contacts from a confirmed case, one is a local health care worker, one is considered community acquired and one is still under investigation.

There are now 13 people in the hospital with the virus, four of which are in the ICU.

The heath unit is currently monitoring 189 active cases, as well as outbreaks at three long-term care or retirement homes, one workplace and one school.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been total of 3,139 confirmed cases in Windsor-Essex, 77 deaths and 2,873 cases resolved.