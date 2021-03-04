19 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 19 new COVID-19 cases in the region along with one additional death linked to the virus.

According to the health unit, the death was a man in his 70s from the community.

Of the cases announced Thursday morning, two are related to outbreaks, five are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, two are considered community, and 10 are still under investigation.

There are now 264 active cases in the community.

44 confirmed cases are in hospital with nine in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 13,066 cases since the pandemic began with 12,413 listed as resolved.

There is one outbreak at a retirement home along with six workplace outbreaks, two community outbreaks, one school outbreak and two hospital outbreaks.

There have been 389 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.