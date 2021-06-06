19 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 19 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Officials say there's now 168 active infections in the region including 87 variant of concern cases.

The Health Unit says 260,026 residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine and 20 people remain in hospital.

There are also outbreaks at five workplaces and one in the community.

Ontario is reporting the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in nearly eight months.

Health officials say there's 663 new infections, the lowest number in a single day since Oct. 18, 2020.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams says the data will help him advise the Premier about whether the province can reopen earlier than June 14.

Step 1 allows outdoor gathering limits to increase to 10 people, patios can reopen, and non-essential retail reopens at 15 per cent capacity.

