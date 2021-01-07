199 New Cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced 199 new COVID-19 cases along with three additional deaths linked to the virus.

According to the health unit, two deaths were from long term care or retirement homes and one is from the community.

Of the cases announced Thursday morning, 31 are related to outbreaks, nine are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case and 159 are still under investigation.

There are now 2,512 active cases in the community.

86 confirmed cases are in hospital with 16 in the Intensive Care Unit.

There are also 174 suspected cases in hospital.

The region has now recorded 9,045 cases since the pandemic began with 6,343 listed as resolved.

There are 20 outbreaks at long term care or retirement homes along with 18 workplace outbreaks, three hospital outbreaks and three community outbreaks.

There have been 190 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed also announced on Thursday that students in Windsor-Essex will not be returning to the classroom until January 23.