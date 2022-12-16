19th annual 'Cans for a Cause' returns to Devonshire Mall

The 19th annual Cans for a Cause returns for the entire day today.

Cans for a Cause is back inside Devonshire Mall this year, with a wide variety of different ways to donate this holiday season.

Every December, AM800 News, 93.9 Virgin Radio, Pure Country 89, AM580 and CTV Windsor ask our listeners and viewers to support the Society of St. Vincent de Paul with either monetary or non-perishable donations.

People can donate money by calling 519-966-CANS (2267) to donate over the phone, donating on the AM800 website, by visiting Devonshire Mall to drop off a cheque, cash or do credit/debit in person, or by texting MEALS to 20222.

Those looking to donate cans or non-perishables can visit the drive thru in the parking lots behind the Devonshire Mall Cineplex between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m., or by visiting the drop off spot inside the Devonshire Mall food court.

Bernie Amlin, Organizer, Vice President and Treasurer of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, says many people in the community need the assistance.

"We need their assistance to get food so we can these people that are struggling. The cost of everything going up, we all experience it, and it's just amazing the amount of people that need assistance right now."

Amlin says Windsorites always step up to help the community, and hopes many people will donate to Cans for a Cause.

"This community is the best community anywhere. You guys know how often they're appealed to for help by all of these organizations. They come through every time, the Goodfellows, the Salvation Army, so it's awesome."

Kristen Hazael, Regional Promotions Director, says this year there is a new way people can donate.

"We're also going to have a phone bank set up this year which is new, 519-966-CANS (2267). You can call in and make your donation or you can visit our website, it'll be on the homepage and easy for you to get to at am800cklw.com to donate."

In 2021, just over $30,000 was raised during Cans for a Cause, however food bank usage is up 20 per cent compared to last.

Over 400 volunteers are expected to help out throughout the day.

Any donations are welcome, those who do make a donation during Cans for a Cause could win a Devonshire Mall Gift Card.

More information on ways you can donate can be found on the AM800 website.

-with files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides