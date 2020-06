Damage is estimated at $1-million after a fire in Chatham-Kent.

Crews were called D&S Auto on Lowe Avenue in Wallaceburg around 10 a.m. on Monday.

According to a tweet from Chatham-Kent fire, the blaze started after a vehicle caught fire in the garage.

One worker was treated at the scene by Chatham-Kent EMS.

Crews from Station #3 Wallaceburg and Station #2 Chatham were called to the scene along with volunteer firefighters from Wallaceburg.