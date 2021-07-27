$1M in Funding for YQG

The announcement was made Tuesday morning by Windsor-Tecumseh MP, Irek Kusmierczyk who says the investment will help the airport to connect to more destinations and manage increased passenger volumes as Canadians return to air travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The support will go towards making HVAC upgrades, acquiring ramp equipment, as well as supplies, signage and barriers to make the airport safer for travel, and building renovations.

Speaking on AM800's The Dan MacDonald, airport CEO Mark Galvin says the funding comes from the federal government's Regional Air Transportation Initiative.

"It's really to promote and enhance and restore regional connectivity and it also allows us to modernize some of our operations and basically improve the travelling experience as we get through the recovery from the pandemic," says Galvin.

After questions about the future of Windsor airport's air traffic control tower, it was recently announced in April that NAV Canada will maintain air traffic control service to several Canadian communities including Windsor.