GL Heritage Brewing CO. and Medel Brothers Quality Meats are teaming up for the 1st annual 519-BBQ Masters Amateur Smoke-Off.



On Sunday, July 3 local amateur teams will compete for the event's 'Best Smoked Ribs and Apps in the 519' award.



A variety of recipes judged in the competition will be made available to guests along with many craft beers from GL Heritage Brewery.



Local vendors specializing in BBQ products will also be at the event.



Speaking on AM00's Live & Local with Kyle Horner, Co-Organizer Greg Medel from Medel Brothers Quality Meats says outdoor cooking has become a passion for a lot of people during the pandemic



"Over the past 3 years, I've seen people's BBQ habits completely change over the season. I think COVID might have something to do with that, people are stepping up their game and outdoor cooking has become a passion for a lot of people so the idea was to get everyone together and meet everyone to have a good time."



Medel says the competitors are local.



"Amateur is one of the rules, we don't want any professionals out there although we might do a pro-competition later in the future. Everyone is from Windsor-Essex County, some are customers, and some are from LaSalle or Amherstburg they're all from this area and that's the beauty of it all that we get to meet each other."



Around 18 teams will participate in the competition.



The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at GL Heritage Brewing Co. on Sunday.