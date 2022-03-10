$2.1-million project to improve rail crossing on Lesperance Road in Tecumseh

A $2.1-million project in Tecumseh that includes improvements to a key rail crossing in the town.

The work will see the VIA Rail crossing at Lesperance Road modernized and improved.

The federal government is contributing $1,027,200 as part of its commitment to improving rail safety.

VIA Rail informed the Town after an inspection in 2014 that the approach to the crossing, near the intersection with Tecumseh Road East, is too steep.

Mayor Gary McNamara says they made an application through Transport Canada after an inspection deemed the crossing as not safe due to the steepness of the incline.

"I guess you could compare this to one big speed bump more than anything," he says. "It makes it very difficult for vehicles that are either towing a trailer or even tractor trailers themselves."

McNamara says the sharp incline-decline at the rail crossing will be replaced with a gradual incline-decline.

The Town is also investing $1.1-million for streetscaping improvements between Tecumseh Road and First Street, that will include the addition of trees, furniture, and decorative street lighting and pavement as set out in the Tecumseh Road Main Street Community Improvement Plan (CIP) Streetscaping Project.

Tecumseh is also in the process of securing properties needed to make the crossing improvements and connect them to the intersection of Lesperance and Tecumseh Roads to the south.

McNamara says the federal funding was an opportunity for the Town to add to the project through streetscaping.

"The intersection of Lesperance and Tecumseh Road East is very important, as it's kind of the heart of the northern part of our community.," he says.

The Town expects construction will start in mid-August and will take about 10 weeks to complete.