$2.7-million in cannabis seized from abandoned grow-op

Ontario Provincial Police have seized $2.7-million in cannabis after dismantling an abandoned illegal grow operation in Leamington.

The seizure comes after the Municipality of Leamington, By-law officers along with members of the OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) executed a court order to dismantle an abandoned illegal cannabis grow operation. It was located at a greenhouse in the 1000 block of Mersea Road 2.

Officers located almost 500 pounds of dried processed cannabis bud in vacuum sealed bags, as well as over 2,200 cannabis plants.

The investigation remains ongoing.