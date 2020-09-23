2 Additional Cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two additional cases of COVID-19 in the region, for a total of 2,636.

Both of the new cases are in the agri-farm sector and four people remain in the hospital.

Of the total number of cases, 24 per cent are between the ages of 20 and 29 and 23 per cent are between the ages of 30 and 39 years gold.

An outbreak remains at Dolce Vita Retirement Home in Windsor where five residents and two staff members have tested positive for the virus.